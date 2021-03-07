Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Man attaches toilet pipeline to drinking water tank in railway station at Madhya Pradesh
bhopal news

Man attaches toilet pipeline to drinking water tank in railway station at Madhya Pradesh

The incident happened on March 1 in Garoth station, which falls under the railway's Kota division.
PTI, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Signboard by railway put up on platform. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

A railway station master was placed under suspension in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district after an outsourced sanitation worker attached a toilet pipeline to the tank containing drinking water, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened on March 1 in Garoth station, which falls under the railway's Kota division, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ajay Kumar Pal.

"A sanitation worker from a private firm attached a toilet pipeline to the drinking water tank, which was thoroughly cleaned after the error and tested for potability. Station master Chauthmal Meena was placed under suspension and the sanitation worker was removed from duty," Pal informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mandsaur indian railways modernisation
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP