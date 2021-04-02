MP CM attends Dandi Yatra in Gujarat, calls it 'resolve for self-reliant India'

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the “Amrut Festival of Independence” at Chhaparbhata village in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday, saying it was a privilege to join the Dandi Yatra, organised to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi Salt Satyagraha.

“The message of this Dandi Yatra, held in the 75th year of independence, is the creation of a self-reliant India and our commitment towards it. It is my great privilege that I am getting the opportunity to join this Dandi Yatra today, organised in the memory of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi Salt Satyagraha,” Chouhan said.

The chief minister said while the Father of the Nation brought freedom to the country and Sardar Vallbhbhai Patel united it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building a “self-reliant India.” Through this Dandi Yatra, he said, “we all resolve to build a self-reliant India.”

The chief minister further remarked that in the history of 1000 years of the world, “there has been no personality like Mahatma Gandhiji”, who has given the freedom to the country through non-violence. “We did not get freedom from the British easily. On one hand, there was Gandhiji's nonviolent movement, and on the other hand, thousands of revolutionaries sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country,” he said.

Chouhan also said that from the very day that Prime Minister Modi announced the creation of a self-reliant India, the state government has been working at great speed to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant. “Self-Reliant India is a Mantra for us. We will fulfill it with full devotion, effort and dedication,” the chief minister said.

He said that Gujarat has given great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and PM Modi to the country.

“During my visit to Gujarat, I performed darshan and pujan of Mother Narmada and Maa Tapti, this morning. Both the rivers originate from Madhya Pradesh, flow in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and connect both the states with hearts,” CM Chouhan said.

Gujarat’s minister of forest and tribal welfare Raman Lal Patkar and Darshana Jardosh, member of Parliament from Surat, were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” on March 12 ahead of 75 years of India’s Independence in August 2022 to commemorate 91 years of Dandi March.