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MP govt allots 1674 cr for continuation of 6 medical colleges with help of Centre

MP govt allots ₹1674 cr for continuation of 6 medical colleges with help of Centre

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday approved a scheme for the continuation of six new medical colleges for next five years with the help of the Centre and sanctioned 1,674 for it, an official said.

MP govt allots 1674 cr for continuation of 6 medical colleges with help of Centre

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said.

Administrative approval of 286.26 crore was granted for the construction of Midwasa Medium Irrigation Project in Sagar district, which will benefit farmers for irrigation of 7200 hectares of land in 27 villages, the official said.

"The cabinet approved the scheme for the continuation of six new medical colleges with the help of the central government. A sum of 1,674 crore was sanctioned for it for the next five years. Under the scheme, district hospitals are affiliated with the medical college. The new medical colleges are in Rajgarh, Mandla, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shivpuri and Singrauli," he said.

The cabinet approved 10,801 crore for various development works under Public Works, including 150 crore for development and supervision of BOT roads, 765 crore for payment on completion of BOT projects, 4,564 crore for annuity payment and 5,322 crore for external finance project of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, he said.

The implementation of the scheme will increase farm power availability, reduce dependence on labourers through the use of agricultural equipment, and generate employment, along with cost and time savings, the official said.

The cabinet approved 1,005 crore to continue health services under Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department until March 31, 2031, while 240.42 crore was approved for the operation of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao', One Stop Centre and Women Helpline-181, he said.

The new One Stop Centres will be operated in Maihar, Mauganj, Pandhurna, Manawar and Pithampur in Dhar, Lasudia and Sanwer in Indore and Petlawad in Jhabua.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP govt allots 1674 cr for continuation of 6 medical colleges with help of Centre
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP govt allots 1674 cr for continuation of 6 medical colleges with help of Centre
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