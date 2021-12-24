MP govt appoints 25 BJP leaders as chiefs of boards, corporations

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday appointed 25 BJP leaders, including seven supporters of Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who lost bypolls, to the posts of chairperson and vice chair person of boards and corporations of the state.

The appointments were announced by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, official sources said.

The prominent faces who lost bypolls after quitting the Congress and joining the BJP, and who have been now appointed chairpersons of different corporations are Imarti Devi, Girraj Dandotiya, Aidal Singh Kansana, Ranvir Jatav, Munna Lal Goyal, Raghuraj Kansna and Jaswant Jatav.

Among these seven, Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotiya were ministers when they lost the bypolls.

Imarti Devi has been appointed chairperson of Laghu Udyog Nigam, Aidal Singh Kansana has been made chairperson of Madhya Pradesh State Agro Industries Development Corporation, Ranvir Jatav chairperson of Sant Ravidas Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, Girraj Dandotia chairperson of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam and Munna Lal Goyal is now chairperson of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Beej Evam Farm Vikas Nigam. Jaswant Jatav was appointed chairperson of Rajya Pashudhan Evam Kukkut Vikas Nigam, while Raghuraj Kansana will head Madhya Pradesh Backward Class and Minorities Finance Development Corporation, party sources said.

Shailendra Sharma is now chairperson of Madhya Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Evam Rojgar Nirman Board, Vinod Gotiya will head MP State Tourism Development Corporation and Ashutosh Tiwari will be chief of MP Housing Board.

The others are Amita Chapra, who has been made chief of Women's Finance and Development Corporation, Nirmala Barela, who will head MP SC/ST Finance Development Corporation and Jaipal Chavda, who has been appointed chairperson of Indore Development Authority, the sources said.