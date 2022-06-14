MP govt invokes NSA against main accused who slashed face of Bhopal woman

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the main accused in connection with the recent blade attack on a 38-year-old woman in Bhopal, home minister Narottam Mishra said. The government has also set up an SIT to ensure speedy trial of the case, he added.

According to the police, the incident took place in TT Nagar area of Bhopal on Friday night when the woman was on a two-wheeler with her husband and they stopped at a shop to buy a water bottle. The four accused allegedly made some obscene comments, after which she slapped one of them. Later, when the couple was returning home, the accused attacked her with a blade, the officer said.

“NSA is being invoked today itself against Badshah Baig (38), the main accused who attacked Seema Solanki in Bhopal,” Mishra told reporters. He also said that an SIT under the monitoring of the Director General of Police (DGP) has been formed to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

The Special Investigation Team will ensure to file the challan (charge sheet) in the court at the earliest and speedy trial, he said.

On Sunday evening, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the district administration had demolished the shanties of the accused involved in the attack.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier met the victim at her home and announced ₹1 lakh reward for her bravery, besides promising her financial support for plastic surgery, if required.