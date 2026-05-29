Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state government has set a new record by procuring 1.4 crore metric tonnes of wheat from farmers so far this year.

MP govt procured record 1.4 tonnes of wheat from farmers this year, says CM Yadav

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Madhya Pradesh ranks second after Punjab in terms of the wheat production in the country, he said, noting that the production of wheat has increased this year in the state.

"A record 1.4 crore metric tonnes of wheat has been procured from farmers in the state so far. The state government has provided wheat-producing farmers with a minimum support price of ₹2,585 and a bonus of ₹40 per quintal," Yadav said in a video message from Ujjain.

"Farmers have been paid ₹2,625 per quintal of wheat. So far, ₹24,000 crore have been disbursed to farmers for wheat procurement," the CM said.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state to have implemented the wheat procurement system for the longest period, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Wheat was purchased first from small and medium-sized farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wheat was purchased first from small and medium-sized farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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"This system was implemented for the first time in the state. So far, approximately 32.72 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased from small farmers," he said.

"After that, large farmers got the opportunity to sell their produce. So far, wheat has been procured from approximately over 14 lakh farmers at the support price. Wheat from all farmers who registered for government procurement has reached our warehouses," he added.

Yadav said that despite the war situation in West Asia and the adverse circumstances prevailing globally, the state government has kept the interests of farmers paramount.

Record wheat procurement has been achieved even during this difficult period.

The state government is taking numerous decisions in the interests of farmers, he said.

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"For the betterment of our brothers and sisters, who provide food, the state government has dedicated this entire year to farmer welfare. It is our commitment to ensure that every farmer in the state is prosperous and happy, and that animal husbandry, dairy farming, crop production, and food processing increase farmers' income," the CM said.

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