MP govt transfers 100 IPS, IAS officers in huge bureaucratic reshuffle

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred close to 100 top civil servants in the state within 12 hours, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. (Representative Photo)

In all, 53 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and, 47 Indian Police Services (IPS) and State Administrative Services (SAS) officers were transferred in the past 12 hours, said officials.

District collectors of Shahdol, Singrauli, and Panna were transferred. IAS officer Amanbeer Singh Bains, who was posted as Guna district collector just two months ago, was also transferred.

Agricultural Marketing Board managing director Shriman Shukla, son-in-law of former home minister Narottam Mishra was transferred to the post of planning, economic and statistics department secretary.

47 IPS officers, including superintendents of police (SPs) of 11 districts, including Ashoknagar, Khandwa, Dindori, Singrauli, Shivpuri, Khargone, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Niwari, were transferred, said officials mentioned above.

Various departments’ principal secretaries and secretaries have also been changed, they said.

The opposition Congress questioned the transfer order of officers saying the state government worked overtime to prepare the transfer list and raised questions over the urgency of such transfer ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Chief minister Mohan Yadav has been running a transfer and posting business for the past two and a half months. More than 500 officers, from town inspectors to principal secretaries, have been transferred and posted in different departments,” Congress state president Jitu Patwari said.

Before the election, the officers of their choice are being sent to district headquarters to influence the polling, he alleged.

Responding, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The transfers of officers are common practice before elections.”