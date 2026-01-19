MP hilltop horror: 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted; 3 held, 2 friends booked

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men while she was with two friends on a hilltop in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh. Police have registered an FIR against five people, including the two friends, and taken three into custody, with a search underway for the remaining two accused. The incident occurred on Saturday evening but came to light on Monday. For representational purposes only. (PTI File)

Maihar superintendent of police Awadesh Singh said the girl had gone to the market to buy vegetables when she met her two friends. “They allegedly forced her to accompany them on a motorcycle ride to a hill. After spending some time at a temple, the group was returning when three men on another motorcycle intercepted them,” he added.

“The men began molesting the girl. When her friends tried to intervene, two of the accused restrained them while the third assaulted the victim. The incident was also filmed,” said the officer. The girl’s cries for help were heard by nearby villagers, who alerted authorities after the accused fled on seeing them.

Villagers immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and took the victim to the station. Her family was called, and after questioning, a case was registered against five people, including the two friends who allegedly took her to the hill against her will. The girl was admitted to hospital, where she underwent medical examination and treatment before being discharged.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are continuing their investigation.