MP man beats minor daughter to death for coming home late from Navratri pandal
bhopal news

MP man beats minor daughter to death for coming home late from Navratri pandal

The accused, in an inebriated state, repeatedly beat his 10-year-old daughter with a stick when she came home late after playing with other children at a tableau set up on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri.
Police said when the news of the incident reached the law enforcers, they went to the spot and held the man. (Reuters/File Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A man allegedly beat his 10-year-old daughter to death after she came home late having played longer with other children at a Navratri pandal in Morena city of Madhya Pradesh.

A PTI report said the incident took place on Sunday night in the Uttampura region of Morena, and the accused had been apprehended.

At the time of the incident, the accused, identified as Rakesh Jatav, 40, was in an inebriated state and repeatedly struck his daughter with a stick after she came back home around 9pm that fateful night.

A report said the child came home after playing with her friends at a tableau set up on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri celebrations.

Police said repeated thrashing resulted in the death of the minor girl. Station Road police station in-charge Ashish Rajput said when the news of the incident reached the law enforcers, they went to the spot and held Jatav under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



In another incident of a person killing his family member, a court in Kerala’s Kollam on Monday convicted a man, named P Sooraj, 32, of murder for letting loose a cobra on his wife, 25, and making the deadly reptile bite her when she was asleep, last year.

The court said the accused did not deserve any sympathy for the brutal crime.

