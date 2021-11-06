Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP man dies by suicide, police bring down his body after 18 hrs due to 'staff crunch'
bhopal news

MP man dies by suicide, police bring down his body after 18 hrs due to ‘staff crunch’

The body of a man, who died by suicide, in Madhya Pradesh’s in Damoh district, was brought down after over 18 hours after, said one of the relatives of the deceased
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 12:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The body of a man, who died by suicide, in Madhya Pradesh’s in Damoh district, was brought down after over 18 hours after, said one of the relatives of the deceased.

The family members accused the police of delay in taking action and recovering the body, the police personnel, on the other hand, said the delay happened due to a staff crunch.

The 40-year-old man hailed from Sadguva village of the district and died by hanging himself in his kutcha house on Thursday. His uncle said the man used to live alone and was last seen on Wednesday night.

“When he didn’t come out on Thursday, the family members, who live in the neighbourhood, knocked on the door. Later, they checked by removing earthen tiles of the kutcha roof and found him dead at around 4 pm on Thursday. The family members reached Pathariya police station to inform and in return, the police asked them to report with a photo. However, we didn’t take the matter of photo seriously and waited for the police till Friday morning,” said an uncle of the deceased.

When they asked the police again to bring down the body, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) MK Patel reached the spot and brought down the body with the help of the villagers.

Patel said the delay happened due to a staff crunch. However, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Pathariya SP Shukla, said, “An inquiry has been ordered in the matter to know the reason behind the delay in recovering the body and sending it for the postmortem.” The preliminary report of the post mortem is awaited.

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)

