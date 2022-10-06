MP man, garlanded with shoes, paraded half-naked on street by in-laws

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram was stripped to his undergarments, garlanded with shoes and paraded around the village for barring his wife from going to her nursing college after it lost its recognition, police said.

Four people including the man’s father-in-law Dharmraaj Ivne have been arrested for assault, rioting and using obscene language, said Praveen Kumar, town inspector, Pathrota police station.

“A resident of Sendharwada village, Vivek Ivne, 30, filed a complaint at Pathorota police station that his wife was studying in a nursing college but two months ago, it lost recognition. He stopped her from going to college and after an altercation, she went to her father’s home in Tangana village. On October 4, the man went to take her back,” Kumar said.

It is not clear how matters got out of hand.

“The woman’s father Dharmraj Ivne beat him up and smeared cow dung on his face. Later, Dharmaraj called a local DJ, stripped him and forced him to walk on the street. The family members made him wear a garland of shoes and march in the village. Humiliated, the man filed a complaint with police on Wednesday,” he added.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Praveen Kumar said: “It was true that he stopped his wife from attending the college because the college lost the recognition.”