MP man kills friend for ending same-sex relationship

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his male friend for ending same-sex relationship in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, said police.

The accused, who works as a watchman, was arrested after a half-burnt body of a man was found on Friday in a closed building of MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

“The half-burnt body was found near MG Road on Friday morning. During investigation, a watchman was found near the building. Police asked his whereabouts. The watchman informed that he lives in a nearby building. Police checked his room and found blood stains. Police also found some materials like cow dung cake, vermillion and coconut that was used in pooja,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Rajesh Raghuvanshi.

“Police detained him. He informed that the deceased was his friend. They were in a relationship. His friend wanted to end it. He was forcing his friend but he was not ready to listen, so he killed him and burnt the body in the closed building of the board office. He put some coconuts and flowers to divert the police investigation towards human sacrifice. However, police are not convinced with this statement. Police are interrogating him to rule out the possibility of human sacrifice,” said ADCP.

Police arrested him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have informed the family members of the deceased.