MP man’s house to be demolished after he kills wife’s alleged stalker, parents

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh on Wednesday issued a house demolition notice to a man’s family a day after he allegedly shot dead the alleged stalker of his wife and his parents.

Manak Ahirwar, 30, and his parents, Ghamandi Ahirwar, 60, and Rajpyari, 58, were killed on Tuesday. Jagdish Patel was arrested for killing them after accusing Manak Ahirwar of stalking his wife.

Damoh police superintendent DR Teniwar said the Ahirwars and the Patels had a fight after Patel’s wife accused Manak Ahiwar of stalking her. He added Patel and five others barged into the Ahirwars’ house and shot dead the three.

Inspector general Anurag Kumar said Patel and three others have been arrested. “Three accused are absconding but we are trying to nab them.” He added that heavy police force was deployed in the area amid tensions.

District collector S Krishna Chaitanya said Patel’s house was allegedly constructed on encroached government land. “The notice has been served and the demolition process will be initiated on Thursday. The situation is under control.”

State minister Govind Singh Rajput, who met the relatives of the Ahirwars, said the state government will provide them with financial support.

House demolitions have become a symbol of extra-judiciary crackdown in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh on those considered criminals, rioters, and anti-social elements.