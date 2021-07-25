Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP police arrest 5 people including 2 doctors for selling baby for 2.5 lakh
bhopal news

MP police arrest 5 people including 2 doctors for selling baby for 2.5 lakh

Police arrested five people including two doctors for allegedly selling a baby, born to a minor girl, for ₹2
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Image for respresentation (File photo)

Police arrested five people including two doctors for allegedly selling a baby, born to a minor girl, for 2.5 lakh in Khandwa district, officials said.

The police suspected that the accused used to run a baby-selling racket and used to target unmarried and minor mothers, Vivek Singh, superintendent of police, Khandwa, said.

Police arrested Dr Saurabh Soni, who used to run a clinic in Khandwa, Dr Renu Soni, owner of a maternity hospital, Sanjana Patel, a nurse at a district hospital, Mohsin Khan and Kamlesh Patel, employees working at a clinic of Saurabh Soni, under different sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The SP Vivek Singh said, “A 16-year-old unmarried girl gave birth to a baby boy a week ago at the maternity hospital of Dr Renu Soni. The family refused to accept the baby. They took the girl with them by leaving the baby at the hospital. Later, Dr Saurabh Soni gave the baby to a midwife to take care of the baby for some days.”

“Instead of informing the police Dr Soni fixed a deal with a couple and asked the midwife to return the baby but she refused and informed the police,” he added.

“During the investigation, police found that the government hospital nurse, Sanjana Patel, used to inform Dr Saurabh Soni about unmarried and minor girls who didn’t want a baby. The doctor used to fix the deal with family members of these women on the condition of keeping this a secret. Later, Mohsin and Kamlesh used to look for interested couples to sell the babies,” said an investigative officer.

Police are interrogating to know how many babies they have sold to date. The police have issued a public notice seeking information about other cases.

The district administration also sealed a clinic and medical shop of one of the accused, Dr Saurabh Soni.

Two years ago, MP Police busted an inter-state racket of selling babies born to unmarried mothers in Jhabua. More than 10 people had been arrested from Maharashtra, MP and Gujarat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP