A government school principal has been booked for insulting and commenting on the clothes of girl students, while scolding them for not wearing uniforms in Rajgarh district, said police on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against the school principal Radheshyam Malviya under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act at Machalapur police station, said Prateek Sharma, superintendent of police, Rajgarh. Malviya is on the run and police are trying to nab him.

According to students of classes 11 and 12, the principal scolded them on Saturday for not wearing the school uniform. “We informed him that the school uniforms had not been stitched yet, but he kept scolding us and started insulting us. He said the girls wore ‘fashionable’ clothes to attract boys and it’s girls like us who are responsible for ‘spoiling’ the boys. He asked us to come naked to the school,” said the girl students in a complaint to police.

Later, when the parents confronted the principal, he changed his statement and said he had just asked the girl students to follow the rules by wearing the school uniform, said one of the complainants. The students also staged a protest against him on Sunday.

The school education department has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the principal and suspended him.

Rajgarh district education officer BS Bisoriya said, “We came to know about the FIR against the school principal. I have ordered an inquiry in the matter.”