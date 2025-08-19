MP student, 18, sets on fire school teacher who complained about him

BHOPAL: A Class 12 student has been arrested on charges that he set on fire a 25-year-old female teacher who had filed a harassment complaint against him in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, police said on Tuesday Police said the teacher’s family said the student had been harassing the teacher for a long time. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman was a guest teacher at the district’s Government School of Excellence, from where the accused was expelled two years ago. The student, identified by the police as Suryansh Kochar, subsequently enrolled at a government school in Kalyanpur and continued his studies. However, he could often drop by at his old school.

On August 15, the 18-year-old student visited the Government School of Excellence and made some objectionable comments on the teacher. “The teacher filed the complaint with school administration,” said Sandeep Bhuria, Narsinghpur additional superintendent of police (Addl SP).

On Monday, Kochar went to the teacher’s house and asked her to step outside, saying he wanted to apologise. When she came out, he poured petrol on her and set her on fire. The teacher jumped into an open drain to save herself, police said.

Police said Kochar ran away from the spot but was arrested in Kalyanpur village on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old teacher was taken to the local hospital, which referred her to the Jabalpur Medical College. She has sustained 25% burns.

The student has been charged with attempted murder.

School principal GS Patel said, “Suryansh used to study in our school… We warned him several times, but he didn’t mend his ways, so we expelled him from the school.”

Police said the teacher’s family said the student had been harassing the teacher for a long time.

(with inputs from Bhojraj Raghuvanshi)