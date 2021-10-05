Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP woman gives birth in tractor-trolley as govt ambulance fails to turn up
bhopal news

MP woman gives birth in tractor-trolley as govt ambulance fails to turn up

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Ajaigarh Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) RK Pandey said he was unaware of the incident.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child in a tractor-trolley on Monday after an ambulance service run by the government for pregnant women failed to arrive in time to take her to a hospital, her kin said.

The woman, a resident of Devgaon, some 10 kilometres from Ajaigarh tehsil here, was forced to take the tractor-trolley after a futile wait for the state-run 'Janani Express' ambulance service, said her relative Santram Patel. "I called 108 (an ambulance helpline) four times at around 1 pm. I was told it will reach within 10 minutes. After the ambulance didn't arrive for two hours, we brought her to Ajaigarh Community Health Centre by tractor-trolley, but she delivered midway,” he said.

However, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) RK Pandey said he was unaware of the incident but promised that action will be taken after he collects more information and an inquiry is set up.

Topics
madhya pradesh pregnant woman
