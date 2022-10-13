Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National football team players bring glory home for Ludhiana

bhopal news
Published on Oct 13, 2022 01:06 AM IST

Ludhiana DC said the administration would rope in both football players Gurnaz and Balkaran as young icons against drug menace in Ludhiana so that they could disseminate the anti-drug message among people.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik honouring Indian National U-17 Football team players Gurnaz Singh Grewal and Balkaran Singh at her office in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two Indian National U-17 football team players Gurnaz Singh Grewal and Balkaran Singh of Kamalpur village of the district brought laurels to the country and Punjab through their exceptional performance in Saudi Arabia recently after which the team secured a place in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-17 Asian Cup.

Congratulating two of them at her office, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said they had made the country proud by their memorable performance and extended best wishes for the upcoming preparatory camp in Goa.

Malik said the district administration would offer every possible help to them. She said the administration would rope in Gurnaz and Balkaran as young icons against drug menace in Ludhiana so that they could disseminate the anti-drug message among people.

Gurnaz is being trained at Chandigarh Football Academy and Balkaran is associated with Anandpur Sahib Football Academy. The players thanked their coaches Harjinder Singh, Ankur Khanna, Gurpreet Singh, Surinder Singh Jaswinder Singh and Amarjeet Singh for their unconditional support.

