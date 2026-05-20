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NCW seeks report, details on accused husband in Twisha Sharma death case

NCW seeks report, details on accused husband in Twisha Sharma death case

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:07 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Commission for Women on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of reports regarding the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Noida woman in Bhopal within five months of marriage.

NCW seeks report, details on accused husband in Twisha Sharma death case

It sought a detailed action taken report from the Madhya Pradesh government within seven days.

Twisha Sharma was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area.

Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, with dowry death and harassment.

Police have announced a cash reward of 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the husband, who has been absconding.

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of extremely serious media reports regarding the suspicious death of Twisha, a resident of Noida, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh," the commission said in a post on X.

"According to media reports, Twisha died under suspicious circumstances just five months after her marriage. The victim's family levelled serious allegations against her husband, Samarth, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment, mental, and physical torture," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / NCW seeks report, details on accused husband in Twisha Sharma death case
Home / Cities / Bhopal / NCW seeks report, details on accused husband in Twisha Sharma death case
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