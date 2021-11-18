New rule: No liquor for the unvaccinated in this district of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district excise office on Thursday announced a new rule where it mandated that liquor will be sold only to those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The order states that the 74 liquor stores across Khandwa have been intimated regarding this new rule which will require the customers to get fully inoculated in order to be eligible for buying liquor.

The order pointed out that the measure was taken in a bid to boost vaccination amongst citizens as the state continues its mega vaccination campaign.

Madhya Pradesh minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary earlier in the day said that the state vaccinated half of the eligible population with both the doses of vaccine against coronavirus and that the state is aiming to fully vaccinate the eligible population within December 25.

Madhya Pradesh, which has an estimated eligible population of 5.59 crore, vaccinated at least 27,543,593 beneficiaries with both doses of vaccine. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier thanked the state’s health ministry and healthcare workers upon achieving this feat. He also expressed hope that with cooperation from all, the state will fully vaccinate its eligible population within December 25.

Madhya Pradesh was among the states which saw a record number of daily cases, large numbers of hospitalisations and deaths during the second wave of Covid-19 between April and July earlier this year, with some hospitals citing lack of medical oxygen to treat patients. The state recorded 792,986 cases so far with the death toll reaching 10,525. The state reported 5 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and zero deaths.

