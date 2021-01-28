Parents of 24-yr-old among 11 booked under anti-conversion law
- According to the FIR, the woman said her parents lied and took her to a church, and were forcing her to adopt Christianity.
The parents of a 24-year-old Hindu woman and nine others have been booked under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, for allegedly forcing her to convert to Christianity in a ceremony held in Indore on Tuesday night, the police said.
The FIR was registered on a complaint by the woman, Shalini Kaushal, at the Bhanwarkuan police station against her parents Rakesh Kaushal and Rani Kaushal under Section 3 and 5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, said HN Mishra, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Indore. Nine others were named in the FIR.
Police have arrested the parents and seven others. The accused were produced before a court on Wednesday and were sent to judicial custody, said a police officer.
According to the FIR, “Shalini said that her parents Rakesh and Rani lied to her and took her to a church Satprakashan Sanchar Kendra, Indrapuri, Indore to attend a programme of Christian missionary. In the programme, the accused were saying that God will help you...Some women beat me up. They were forcing people to adopt Christianity. I am Hindu by religion but my parents and others were forcing me to convert. Like me, there were two more people, who were being forced for conversion.”
DIG HN Mishra said, “We are checking the background of accused and also the involvement of the centre’s office-bearers. We are also investigating to know whether it was a mass conversion programme or not as most of the participants were Hindu.”
The Centre’s director, Father Babu Joseph, said: “There is a convention centre in the Church premises, but I don’t know about any programme. People are free to organize any programme without taking any permission, but we don’t promote conversion. I will look into the matter.”
Bajrang Dal workers entered in the hall in large number and created a scene. Bajrang Dal, Indore leader Tannu Sharma said, “We came to know that more than 150 people from across the state had been brought to Indore for conversion. We reached there and stopped the accused from doing so. Many people told us that they were being forced to convert.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents of 24-yr-old among 11 booked under anti-conversion law
- According to the FIR, the woman said her parents lied and took her to a church, and were forcing her to adopt Christianity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Such people mustn’t be spared’, says MP HC judge on comic Faruqui
- “It is obvious to me that freedom of speech and expression is seriously compromised in this country,” former additional solicitor general and senior advocate Indira Jaising said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 former underworld gang members arrested for drug supply link in Madhya Pradesh
- The two accused were identified as Ayub Qureshi, who was convicted in a case of Mumbai Bomb Blast 1993, and Waseem Khan, who was a member of the Abu Salem gang.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Aapka Jai Shri Ram ho jayega', MP protem speaker warns Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Nath files breach of privilege notice against 3 officers of health dept
- A controversy has broken out in Madhya Pradesh over veracity of some government staff testing Covid-19 positive before the winter assembly session last year, leading to its cancellation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Cong leaders among 1,000 booked in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't let "ego" come in way of breaking farm laws impasse: Uma Bharti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP order seeking proposal for opening new liquor shops sparks controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-yr-old rape victim dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brother, uncle get double death sentence for raping, beheading 12-year-old girl in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Morena hooch tragedy: Main accused Mukesh Kirar held from Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Crime which I never committed': Ex-army man acquitted after 14 years in jail
- Balveer Singh Yadav, 45, a resident of Bharrad village of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district had been arrested in 2006 in connection to a murder case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor gang-raped by nine people in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation
- The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 students test positive for Covid-19 at a girls' school in MP's Betul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox