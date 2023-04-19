Five arrested for gambling, 23,000 seized

Coming down heavily against those indulging in gambling, police arrested five persons and recovered over ₹23,000 from their possession in three separate cases.

Coming down heavily against those indulging in gambling, police arrested five persons and seized over ₹ 23,000 from their possession in three separate cases. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Koomkalan police arrested three persons, identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Bhaini Sahib, Khushwant Singh of Lato Joga village and Charanjeet Singh of Namdev Colony, from Dana Mandi in Katani Kalan and recovered ₹20, 570 from their possession.

Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said police had received a tip-off that the accused were gambling at a public place, following which they were caught red-handed. He added that a case under Section 13-A has been registered at the Koomkalan police station.

In the second case, Division No 4 police arrested Pardeep Singh of Vijay Nagar near Fatehgarh Mohalla and recovered ₹2,100 from his possession. He has been booked under Section 13A, 3, 67 of the Gambling Act at the Division No 4 police station, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the third case, police arrested Rohit of Ashok Nagar near Khajoor Chowk and recovered ₹1,120 from his possession. A case has been registered against him at Salem Tabri police station.