Police arrest kin of poacher killed in Guna encounter

On Sunday, two poachers arrested after a gunfight in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh were injured while trying to flee from police custody on Sunday
The Guna district administration has demolished the houses of five accused in the poaching case (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByYogendra Lumba

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested the father and brother of the Naushad Khan, the alleged blackbuck poacher who is accused of shooting at the police in Guna, on charges that they hid his body and a firearm looted from the police, police said.

Nasir Khan, 62, and Siraj Khan, 43, were arrested for hiding the body of Naushad, who was gunned down during a gunfight between police and blackbuck poachers in which three police personnel were killed on Saturday.

Guna, superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra said, “After the gunfight, the poachers fled from the spot. Naushad received gunshot injuries but the other accused took him to his house in Bidoriya village. Police found his body… also recovered a gun of police personnel looted by poachers.”

Siraj Khan’s daughter Arshi Khan, whose marriage was scheduled to be held on Saturday evening, trashed the police charge. “Police have not arrested Kalla Sarpanch and Gagan who brought Naushad uncle on a bike on Saturday early morning. He was badly hurt and died a few minutes later. Later, police came to our house and thrashed the entire family.”

Why didn’t the police arrest Kalla and Gagan, she asked.

Asked, the SP said the investigation is on and names of other accused will be added on the basis of the probe outcome.

