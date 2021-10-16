Pragya Thakur lashes out over ‘missing’ poster, says ‘no place in India’ for Congressmen

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur lambasted at Madhya Pradesh Congress legislator for the “missing” posters about Thakur that were doing rounds when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, saying that “ such Congressmen and traitors" have no place in India and only patriots will stay in the country. The BJP legislator made the remarks at a Dussehra programme on MVM Ground in Bhopal where Congress's Bhopal South MLA P C Sharma, who was the target, was also present. He left the event midway in a huff.

At the event, Thakur described Hindus as patriots. “If the patriots understand their strength, then the country's borders will be protected, India will be integrated and the country will reach its glory,” she said.

"Animals also have feelings. When its offspring dies or falls sick, the animal cries. But they (Congressmen) are worse than animals. Do not treat the sick as sick. At first, they tortured (me) and when I got sick, they put up my missing posters," Thakur said at the gathering, as quoted by PTI.

She further said, "Shame on such people that they become MLAs. Such people do not deserve to become an MLA, but became one. Such people call themselves Hindus, but they are insensitive. They attack us. They cry over those who kill us. Shame on such Congressmen, shame on such traitors and I say there is no place for them in India. Only patriots will remain in India."

She also took a veiled swipe at Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, saying that no person can become pious by taking up “Narmada parikrama" (circumambulation of Narmada river).

Thakur said no 'adharmi' can become pious by taking up 'Narmada parikrama', an apparent attack on Digvijaya Singh, although she did not name anyone. The Congress leader had undertaken the 3,300-km Narmada parikrama in 2017.

Congress legislator Sharma, who left the programme midway, later told news agency PTI, "It was a social platform and not the political one… It was a Dussehra programme, but she insulted those who undertake Narmada Parikrama, whoever his target may be. This is condemnable.

“She said that her missing posters were put up. The people of Bhopal were in trouble for two years without bed and injections during the pandemic. She is MP from Bhopal and the people were demanding her to provide these facilities," he said.

Thakur, who spent several years in jail after being arrested in the Malegaon blast case, has earlier alleged that she was illegally detained and beaten up by police personnel to admit the crime.

