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Punjab witnessing ‘pro-incumbency’ wave in favour of AAP, says Kejriwal

Speaking to the media after he reached Ludhiana on a two-day visit to the state to hold meetings with the party leaders in preparation for the state assembly elections

Published on: May 21, 2026 08:00 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party would break its previous record in the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab, claiming that there is “pro-incumbency” in favour of his outfit.

Arvind Kejriwal said people in Punjab were “highly satisfied” with the state government’s performance over the last four years. (HT)

Speaking to the media after he reached Ludhiana on a two-day visit to the state to hold meetings with the party leaders in preparation for the state assembly elections, Kejriwal said people in Punjab were “highly satisfied” with the state government’s performance over the last four years.

“People are positive about the work done by the AAP government and are in the mood to bring the party back to power in 2027 with more seats,” Kejriwal said during his two-day Punjab visit aimed at holding organisational meetings and preparing the party’s election strategy.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Kejriwal listed schemes such as free electricity, the 10 lakh health insurance cover, supply of canal water for irrigation and the 1,000 monthly assistance for women under the ‘Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojana’. He said no previous government in Punjab had delivered as much in a four-year tenure.

Mann praised cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora for his efforts in improving air connectivity in Punjab and alleged that he had been implicated in a “false case” despite working extensively for the Halwara Airport project.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Punjab witnessing ‘pro-incumbency’ wave in favour of AAP, says Kejriwal
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Punjab witnessing ‘pro-incumbency’ wave in favour of AAP, says Kejriwal
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