Rebate on property tax: Ludhiana MC suwidha kendras to remain open on public holidays this week

On account of September 30 deadline to avail 10 per cent rebate on the submission of property tax for the current financial year (2022-23), the municipal corporation(MC) has decided to keep its suwidha kendras open on public holidays too this week.

The suwidha kendras remained open on Saturday and will remain open on Sunday and Monday too on the occasion of Agrasen Jayanti (public holiday). The decision has been taken to facilitate the public and also to increase the revenue collection of fund-starved MC.

The civic body officials said there are around 2.3 lakh taxable properties in the city and over 75,000 property owners in the city have still not paid the tax for the current year. They can only avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of tax till September 30, following which no rebate will be provided.

As per the officials, low footfall was witnessed at the suwidha kendras on Saturday. Over 1,400 property owners submitted the tax on Saturday evening (both online and offline) and the MC collected a revenue of ₹1.10-crore.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said messages were also being floated on social media platforms to apprise residents about the rebate. “Residents can also pay the tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in.” he added.