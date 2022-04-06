Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Robbers loot sugar bags from goods train, 1 injured in exchange of fire with RPF
bhopal news

Robbers loot sugar bags from goods train, 1 injured in exchange of fire with RPF

The robbers broke the gate of the bogie of the goods train and looted hundreds of sacks of sugar around 4am on Wednesday.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) tried to stop the robbers but the latter fired at the force. There was intermittent firing from both sides for about an hour. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 07:57 PM IST
ByShiv Pratap Singh

BHOPAL/ MORENA: A group of robbers carrying arms looted sugar bags from a goods’ train in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday morning, said officials of the Railway Protection Force, adding that one of the robbers was injured in exchange of fire with the RPF personnel.

RPF tried to stop the robbers but the latter fired at the force. In a retaliatory fire, a robber identified as Ravi Sharma was injured. Sharma has been admitted in the district hospital.

“The engine of the Delhi-bound Goa Express broke down at Sikrauda railway station in Morena district last evening. The goods train from Delhi to Andhra Pradesh was stopped to send the passenger train forward immediately. The engine of the goods train was fitted in Goa Express. The goods train loaded with sugar bags was parked in the loop line. Around 4am in the morning, the miscreants broke the gate of the bogie of the goods train and looted hundreds of sacks of sugar,” Jhansi division RPF inspector Kamlesh Arya said,

“The Railway Protection Force and the civil line police, who were patrolling, tried to stop the miscreants, but they fired on the force. For about an hour, there was intermittent firing from both sides,” he said.

In the meantime, more police force reached the spot and seeing them robbers ran away from the spot leaving some of the looted bags. One of the miscreants identified as a resident of Sikrauda Ravi Sharma was found injured,” said Arya.

Police said Sharma was being interrogated to find out other robbers involved and Railway Police Force was trying to find out who gave them information about the sugar in bogies.

