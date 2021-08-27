Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Classes 9-12 to function on all working days': Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

A decision on reopening schools for classes 1-5 will be taken next week, Chouhan announced.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at review meet (twitter.com/OfficeofSSC)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced a revised work schedule for students in classes 9-12, who, he said will now go to school on all working days, instead of the earlier arrangement of two days a week. The decision was taken at a meeting between Chouhan, state education minister Inder Singh Parmar, and senior officials to review functioning of schools after the resumption of physical classes in late July and first week of August.

“Earlier, classes 9-12 were working only twice a week. These will now function on all working days. We will consider the current situation (of the coronavirus pandemic) while deciding on resuming offline lectures for classes 1-5, next week,” a rough translation of Chouhan’s tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

In fact, from September 1, classes 6-12 in all government and non-government schools will function every day, Chouhan further shared. “These will take place at 50 per cent student strength. For this, permission from parents is mandatory. School management and parents are requested to strictly follow all Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh reopened for classes 11 and 12 on July 26, while on-campus lectures for students in standards 9 and 10 resumed from August 5.

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic declining, schools have reopened in most states, or will reopen in the coming days. On Friday, the Delhi government, too, announced a phased reopening of schools in the Capital starting September 1.

Madhya Pradesh’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has risen to 792,136 with 16 fresh cases on the day, while the total toll is unchanged at 10,516, according to a health department bulletin. Overall recoveries, meanwhile, are at 781,538 with active cases at just 82.

