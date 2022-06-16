Seven killed after SUV falls into well in MP’s Chhindwara

Seven people were killed, while three others were critically injured after an SUV in which they were travelling fell into a dry well in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. All were reportedly residents of Lendagendi village, and were returning from a wedding ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accident occurred late last night in Kodamau. Seven bodies were pulled out of the SUV after hours of rescue operations, while three were found injured.

“Eyewitnesses informed that the SUV hit a bike first. The driver lost control and the car fell into the dry well. The injured have been rushed to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable,” Chhindwara superintendent of police Vivek Agrawal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON