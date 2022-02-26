Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
She killed husband, dumped him in septic tank. Arrested after son brags about it: Police

The Indore Police said the woman’s son was drinking liquor with a friend and threatened to kill him, and bragged about his mother killing his father 20 days ago
According to the Indore Police, the woman told investigators that she did not Bablu harassed her, accused her of infidelity, and didn’t regret her action, according to the police.
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 04:03 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of killing her husband and dumping parts of his body in the septic tank of her Indore house, police said. The arrest was made after her son, who along with two other people helped the woman, bragged about it to a friend when he was drunk.

“The matter came to light on Thursday night when the son, Prashant Jadon, who was under the influence of alcohol, told his friend that he will kill him and bury him… and that nobody will ever come to know about it like his mother killed his father and dumped his body 20 days ago. The friend informed the police about it. On Friday morning, the police detained Sunita and interrogated her,” said Rajendra Soni, in charge of Banganga police station.

Soni said Sunita allegedly confessed that she and her two friends, Rizwan Khan and Bhaiyu, killed her husband Bablu Jadon, a driver, on February 5.

She said Bablu harassed her, accused her of infidelity, and didn’t regret her action, according to the police.

“Sunita mixed poison in Bablu’s food on February 5. When he lost consciousness, Sunita and Rizwan strangled him. Later, Rizwan and Bhaiyyu, who have a meat shop in Indore, chopped Bablu’s body into five pieces. Sunita’s son saw this and instead of opposing it, he helped his mother,” the police officer said.

Rizwan and Bhaiyyu threw his legs and hands in the Dewas forest. The torso and head were buried in the house in a septic tank constructed by Sunita at her house on February 6, said the police officer.

Police said Sunita and her son Prashant have been arrested for murder. Rizwan and Bhaiyu are on the run.

