...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

SIT to probe dowry death case against lawyer, ex-judge mother in MP

SIT to probe dowry death case against lawyer, ex-judge mother in MP

Published on: May 17, 2026 02:55 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bhopal, Police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment against a former judge and her lawyer son, whose wife had been found dead in Bhopal, officials said.

SIT to probe dowry death case against lawyer, ex-judge mother in MP

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area here on May 12. According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap, who heads the SIT, told PTI on Saturday that efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth Singh, who has been booked along with his mother and retired judge Giribala Singh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace Samarth Singh, officials said.

"Samarth and his mother had rushed Twisha Sharma to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police received the information about her death from hospital authorities around 11 pm ," an official said.

 
bhopal
Home / Cities / Bhopal / SIT to probe dowry death case against lawyer, ex-judge mother in MP
Home / Cities / Bhopal / SIT to probe dowry death case against lawyer, ex-judge mother in MP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.