Bhopal News | Stalker released on bail goes to house of woman who complained, guns her down

Sagar police chief said the accused was arrested after the woman filed a sexual harassment complaint three months ago. He was recently released on bail.
By Anupam Pateria
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Bhopal/Sagar: A 24-year-old stalker out on bail in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old woman on whose complaint he was jailed three months ago, police said.

“The 21-year-old woman from Sagar was shot dead by the accused in front of her house. He was released on bail about a month ago. When the girl’s family tried to snatch the gun from his hand, he pelted stones at them before fleeing,” Sagar superintendent of police (SP) Atul Singh said.

The woman was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

“Police arrested the accused three months ago after the woman filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him. He was recently released on bail,” Singh said.

The deceased’s brother, who informed police about the incident, said the accused lived in their locality and had been harassing his sister for quite some time. “He was pressuring her for marriage and even threatened her with dire consequences. My sister informed the family about the harassment three months ago, following which we filed the complaint at Moti Nagar police station.”

When the stalker was granted bail, he said, the family still thought that he would not harass his sister anymore.

“We didn’t know that he was planning to kill my sister,” he said.

