Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Sub-junior badminton tournament: Rakshitha, Sanskar emerge U-17 champions
bhopal news

Sub-junior badminton tournament: Rakshitha, Sanskar emerge U-17 champions

Rakshitha Sree S from Tamil Nadu and Sanskar Saraswat from Rajasthan emerged as the girls’ and boys’ U-17 singles champions, respectively, on the concluding day of the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday
The sub-junior badminton tournament was played at au Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Rakshitha Sree S from Tamil Nadu and Sanskar Saraswat from Rajasthan emerged as the girls’ and boys’ U-17 singles champions, respectively, on the concluding day of the Yonex Sunrise 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday.

Playing in the girls’ U-17 singles final, Rakshitha outplayed Gujarat’s Aishani Tiwari 21-18, 21-17, while top seed Sanskar got the better of Andhra Pradesh’s Numair Shaik 21-9, 21-13, to take the title.

Results

Mixed doubles U-17: Mayank Rana and Palak Arora (HAR) bt (AP/ORI) Bhargav Ram Arigela and Pragati Parida 21-8, 21-13.

Girls’ singles U-17: Rakshitha Sree S (TN) bt (GUJ) Aishani Tiwari 21-18, 21-17.

Girls’ singles U-15: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye (MAH) bt (DLI) Anwesha Gowda 17-21, 21-14, 21-16,

Mixed doubles U-15: Suryaksh Rawat and Aanya Bisht (UTR) bt (ASM) Ritom Howbora and Bhavishya Changmai 18-21, 21-19, 21-19.

Boys’ singles U-15: Vansh Dev (DLI) bt (DLI) Devang Tomar[1] 21-13, 21-6.

Girls’ doubles U-17: Navya Kanderi and Rakshitha Sree S (AP/TN) (HAR) Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda 23-25 21-11 21-19.

RELATED STORIES

Boys’ singles U-17: Sanskar Saraswat (RAJ)[1] bt (AP) Numair Shaik[3] 21-9, 21-13.

Boys’ doubles U-15: Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV (KER) bt (UP) Sanrekh Kumar Chaurasia and Kapil Salouniya 21-13, 22-20.

Girls’ doubles U-15: Medhavi Nagar and Baruni Parshwal (HAR) (TS/AP) Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Durga Isha Kandrapu 21-15 21-19.

Boys’ doubles U-17: Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana (UP/HAR) bt (KTK) Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer 21-14 21-17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP