Ex-DGP’s granddaughter shot dead in MP, her friend’s stalker is suspect: Police

BHOPAL: A teenage girl on her way home with her friend was shot dead by four men on motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the victim's friend identified one of the attackers as Sumit Rawat who she said, had been stalking her

Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Chandel said the victim, Akshaya Yadav, sustained bullet injuries in the incident and succumbed to her injuries later in the night. She was a class 11 student and granddaughter of the state’s former director general of police (DGP) Surendra Singh Yadav.

Surendra Singh, a 1980 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, served as Madhya Pradesh’s DGP between October 2014 and June 2016.

Akshaya Yadav’s friend who was with her when the incident took place told the police that among the four men who carried out the attack was Sumit Rawat, a man who had been stalking and harassing her. She told the police that she may have been the target of the gunmen, not Akshaya, said Chandel.

Police said they are investigating the class 11 student’s murder

