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Third tiger cub dies in five days in Kanha Reserve; 24 fatalities since January in MP

Third tiger cub dies in five days in Kanha Reserve; 24 fatalities since January in MP

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 10:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Mandla , A tiger cub was found dead in the Sarhi zone of the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, taking the count of such fatalities in the facility to three in the past five days, officials said on Sunday.

Third tiger cub dies in five days in Kanha Reserve; 24 fatalities since January in MP

Overall, Madhya Pradesh, which had 785 tigers as per a 2022 Census and the highest in the country, has lost 24 big cats, including cubs, since January 7, when the first death was reported in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Among the 24 fatalities, ten tigers, including the three cubs, have died since April 2 when a tiger was found dead in the forested area of Burhanpur, according to officials.

The female cub was found dead on Saturday evening, and the carcass was sent to Jabalpur for postmortem, KTR field director Ravindra Mani Tripathi told PTI.

He said all three deceased cubs belonged to the Amahi area tigress .

Officials said a male cub was found dead near Amahi nulla in Sarhinakan beat on April 21, with the cause of death reported as natural. Another male cub was found dead on April 23 in a decomposed condition near Intawara nulla.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Third tiger cub dies in five days in Kanha Reserve; 24 fatalities since January in MP
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Third tiger cub dies in five days in Kanha Reserve; 24 fatalities since January in MP
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