Three workers killed, 30 injured in mishap at cement factory in Panna

ByAnupam Pateriya
Jan 30, 2025 05:22 PM IST

Panna superintendent of police Sai Krishna Thota said 30 people have been rushed to hospitals in Panna and Katni

SAGAR: Three workers are feared to have died and nearly 30 were injured after a roof slab of an under-construction portion of a cement factory collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Thursday morning, police said.

Workers gather after a slab collapse incident at a cement factory in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. (PTI/Video screengrab)
Panna superintendent of police Sai Krishna Thota said 30 people have been rushed to hospitals in Panna and Katni while three bodies were still to be retrieved from under the debris at an under-construction portion of JK Cement plant.

“Roof slabs were being laid in the under-construction part of the plant, where more than 50 workers were working. It fell suddenly and many workers were trapped. Out of the total, 30 workers have been sent to hospital in Panna and Katni while three bodies were seen under the debris,” Thota said.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force is also participating in the rescue operation.

The SP said they will start investigating the accident once this operation concludes.

The company is yet to comment on the accident.

A labourer who was injured in the accident said the roof collapsed on the workers at about 8am, trapping more than 50 people.”The people working nearby immediately informed the factory management about this, after which the relief work was started by the workers present there and the injured were sent to Panna District Hospital and Katni,” he said.

