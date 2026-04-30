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Tiger, cub die in Kanha reserve; toll in MP rises to 27 this year

Tiger, cub die in Kanha reserve; toll in MP rises to 27 this year

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 11:12 am IST
PTI |
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Mandla/Bhopal, A tigress and her cub have died in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve , officials said on Thursday, as the number of big cat deaths in the state rose to 27 so far this year.

Tiger, cub die in Kanha reserve; toll in MP rises to 27 this year

The tigress, in the age group of 8 to 10 years, and her cub, about 18 months old, had been kept at a quarantine room in the KTR for treatment. Both died during treatment on Wednesday, wildlife veterinarian Dr Sandeep Agarwal said.

Three other cubs of the tigress died between April 21 and 25 from natural causes, drowning, and lung infection. The big cat and her fourth cub were rescued from the Sarhi range last week and shifted to the quarantine facility, where they also died.

The autopsy was later conducted and the carcasses were disposed of as per the protocol.

As per the 2022 census, Madhya Pradesh had 785 tigers, the highest in the country. The state is home to nine tiger reserves.

"Despite instructions of the National Tiger Conservation Authority , vaccination of dogs, cows, bulls and goats within a 5-km radius of the tiger reserve is not done seriously, and big cats die due to canine distemper virus ," he further claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Tiger, cub die in Kanha reserve; toll in MP rises to 27 this year
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Tiger, cub die in Kanha reserve; toll in MP rises to 27 this year
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