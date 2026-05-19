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Tiger dies of suspected canine distemper virus infection in MP's Kanha; 6th death in month

Tiger dies of suspected canine distemper virus infection in MP's Kanha; 6th death in month

Updated on: May 19, 2026 07:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Mandla , A tiger died due to suspected lung infection in the core area of Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of such big cat fatalities to six within a month, officials said.

Tiger dies of suspected canine distemper virus infection in MP's Kanha; 6th death in month

Authorities suspect the deaths may be linked to canine distemper virus , commonly found in stray dogs.

Officials said the tiger was found dead in compartment number 156 of Mohgaon beat under the Mukki range after forest staff received information that the animal was injured and unwell.

KTR deputy director P K Verma said the carcass was examined as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines and protocol.

"The post-mortem report showed the dead tiger was a male aged around five to six years. Serious lung infection was found in the feline," he said.

All body parts, including canine teeth, claws and whiskers, were found intact, he added.

Forest officials collected viscera and forensic samples and later disposed of the carcass in the presence of senior officials, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Tiger dies of suspected canine distemper virus infection in MP's Kanha; 6th death in month
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Tiger dies of suspected canine distemper virus infection in MP's Kanha; 6th death in month
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