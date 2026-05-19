Mandla , A tiger died due to suspected lung infection in the core area of Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of such big cat fatalities to six within a month, officials said.

Tiger dies of suspected canine distemper virus infection in MP's Kanha; 6th death in month

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Authorities suspect the deaths may be linked to canine distemper virus , commonly found in stray dogs.

Officials said the tiger was found dead in compartment number 156 of Mohgaon beat under the Mukki range after forest staff received information that the animal was injured and unwell.

KTR deputy director P K Verma said the carcass was examined as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines and protocol.

"The post-mortem report showed the dead tiger was a male aged around five to six years. Serious lung infection was found in the feline," he said.

All body parts, including canine teeth, claws and whiskers, were found intact, he added.

Forest officials collected viscera and forensic samples and later disposed of the carcass in the presence of senior officials, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} KTR wildlife veterinarian Dr Sandeep Agrawal said stray dogs sometimes attack herbivorous wild animals by entering forest areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KTR wildlife veterinarian Dr Sandeep Agrawal said stray dogs sometimes attack herbivorous wild animals by entering forest areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "If an infected herbivore survives and is later hunted by a tiger, the tiger can get infected with canine distemper virus," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If an infected herbivore survives and is later hunted by a tiger, the tiger can get infected with canine distemper virus," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Agrawal said the park management was vaccinating stray dogs and monitoring the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agrawal said the park management was vaccinating stray dogs and monitoring the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In April, tigress Amahi and her four cubs died within nine days in Kanha's Sarhi range after suffering lung infection, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, tigress Amahi and her four cubs died within nine days in Kanha's Sarhi range after suffering lung infection, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to forest officials, one cub died on April 21 near Amahi nullah in the Sarhi range, followed by the death of a male cub on April 23 and a female cub on April 25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to forest officials, one cub died on April 21 near Amahi nullah in the Sarhi range, followed by the death of a male cub on April 23 and a female cub on April 25. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tigress and another cub were rescued and shifted to a quarantine centre in Mukki range on April 26, but both died on April 29, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tigress and another cub were rescued and shifted to a quarantine centre in Mukki range on April 26, but both died on April 29, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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