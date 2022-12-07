Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Tiger found hanging from tree at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve

Tiger found hanging from tree at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve

bhopal news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 03:30 PM IST

Chief forest conservator Sanjeev Jha said forensic experts brought down the carcass which was being sent for post mortem

Panna Tiger Reserve. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
ByHT Correspondent

A two-year-old tiger was found hanging from a a tree at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve on Wednesday morning, a forest official said and added poachers were suspected to have killed the big cat with a clutch cable near Vikrampur village.

Chief conservator of forest Sanjeev Jha said forensic experts brought down the carcass which was being sent for post mortem. “It is a [case of] poaching.. but the purpose of poaching will be found out... The body parts are stated to be intact. A dog squad was rushed to the spot for investigation.”

Officials said the tiger was last seen in the reserve’s Lakshmipur and Vikrampur areas over the last few days. The reserve was left without tigers in 2009. It now has 46 tigers following a successful tiger relocation project.

Three tiger deaths in the reserve this year have alarmed officials. The carcasses of two tigers were found on June 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP