Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Man, woman fall off train in MP after dispute over clicking photos

Man, woman fall off train in MP after dispute over clicking photos

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 21, 2023 09:40 PM IST

The woman (35) and the man hail from Jharkhand. They were travelling to Surat when this incident occurred.

A 25-year-old man and his woman relative fell off Surat Express after they were allegedly beaten up by three persons following a dispute over clicking photos in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Wednesday, police said.

The investigation is handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). (Representative Photo)

Bilaua police station in-charge Ramesh Shakya said police received information in the morning that a woman and a man were lying injured near a railway track.

Police reached the spot and shifted the duo to a hospital, he said.

"They told police that an argument ensued when three youths started clicking their pictures and making videos in a compartment of Surat Express. When the duo resisted, they were thrashed. During the melee, they fell off the train," the official said.

The investigation is handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), he added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said a team has been formed to identify the attackers.

The woman (35) and the man hail from Jharkhand. They were travelling to Surat when this incident occurred.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP