Man, woman fall off train in MP after dispute over clicking photos

A 25-year-old man and his woman relative fell off Surat Express after they were allegedly beaten up by three persons following a dispute over clicking photos in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Wednesday, police said.

The investigation is handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). (Representative Photo)

Bilaua police station in-charge Ramesh Shakya said police received information in the morning that a woman and a man were lying injured near a railway track.

Police reached the spot and shifted the duo to a hospital, he said.

"They told police that an argument ensued when three youths started clicking their pictures and making videos in a compartment of Surat Express. When the duo resisted, they were thrashed. During the melee, they fell off the train," the official said.

The investigation is handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), he added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said a team has been formed to identify the attackers.

The woman (35) and the man hail from Jharkhand. They were travelling to Surat when this incident occurred.

