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Two-year-old dies after falling into 200-ft borewell in MP’s Ujjain

Toddler fell into 200-ft borewell in Ujjain; body recovered after 22-hour SDRF-NDRF rescue, postmortem confirms drowning

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 10:23 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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A two-year-old boy died on Friday after falling into a borewell in Badnagar of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, police said.

Child fell into deep borewell while playing in Ujjain; 22-hour rescue ends in tragedy, drowning cited as cause of death (Representative photo)

The child, Bhagirath Dewasi, had slipped into a 200-foot-deep borewell around 7.30 pm on Thursday. After a 22-hour-long joint operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the body was retrieved.

Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Mishra said that the body was transported from Jhalaria village to the government hospital in Badnagar. “Strict action will be taken following an investigation against anyone whose negligence is found to have contributed to this tragedy,” he added.

The minor had died within a few hours of falling into the borewell, and the postmortem confirmed drowning as the cause of death, chief medical and health officer Ashok Patel said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of 4 lakh for the boy’s parents. “Despite immediate rescue efforts, the child could not be saved,” he posted on X.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Two-year-old dies after falling into 200-ft borewell in MP’s Ujjain
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Two-year-old dies after falling into 200-ft borewell in MP’s Ujjain
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