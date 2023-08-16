MP school teacher booked for beating students over religious chants: Police

The Ujjain police in Madhya Pradesh have booked a private school teacher and its director for allegedly beating five students for “indiscipline and chanting religious slogans” during Tiranga Yatra. (Representative Photo)

Police said that complaints were filed by the five students of classes 11 and 12 of Mother Mary Higher Secondary School who said that they were thrashed for chanting Jai Shree Ram after the Tiranga rally to mark Independence Day on Tuesday.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (using obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrest has been made so far, said police.

According to the complaint, school director Maria Shekhwat felt offended (by the chants) and asked school teacher Vishwajeet Jaiswal to beat up the students, said Nalin Budholiya, Nagda police station in-charge.

“The teacher beat them up with a stick causing injuries,” he added.

Objecting to the first information report (FIR), Shekhwat said that “it is wrong”. A case should not be filed against a teacher for trying to discipline their students, she said.

“It is wrong to register an FIR for teaching discipline to 15 and 16-year-old students,” she added.

Shekhawat said that those five students were misbehaving, they were pushing girls and creating a ruckus, and when asked to behave, they began chanting Jai Shri Ram to create tension among students.

“They also threatened the teacher with dire consequences so he scolded them up just to teach discipline,” added the school director.