Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Uncollected ashes of Covid victims being used to make park at Bhopal crematorium
bhopal news

Uncollected ashes of Covid victims being used to make park at Bhopal crematorium

An office-bearer of the crematorium’s management committee said that the park will be developed on 12,000 square feet of land at the crematorium in memory of those who lost their lives due to the pandemic
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:53 PM IST
More than 6,000 bodies were cremated in adherence to Covid-19 protocol from March 15 to June 15, crematorium's management committee secretary Mamtesh Sharma said.(Hindustan Times)

A park is being developed at a Hindu crematorium in Bhopal using the ashes of those who died due to Covid-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic this year, its management committee has said. This novel idea is being implemented at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat using 21 truckloads of the ashes of the dead, which kept lying at the facility as their relatives failed to collect that due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions and its proper disposal posed a challenge before the management.

The park will be developed on 12,000 square feet of land at the crematorium in memory of those who lost their lives due to the pandemic, an office-bearer of the crematorium’s management committee said.

“Over 6,000 bodies were cremated at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in adherence to Covid-19 protocol during a 90-day period from March 15 to June 15. Most of the family members collected the bones and left the ashes due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions,” Mamtesh Sharma, its management committee secretary told PTI. “Due to this, 21 truckloads of ashes of the deceased were left in the crematorium. It was hard and not environment-friendly to release the ashes into the Narmada river. Doing so could have polluted the river. So, the decision about developing a park using the ashes was taken,” he said. Sharma said a land surface has been developed on 12,000 square feet of land in the crematorium by using the ashes of the dead, soil, cow dung, wood sawdust, sand, among other things, to develop the park.

This garden is being developed using Japan's “Miyawaki technique”, through which about 3,500-4,000 plants can be accommodated, he said.

Sharma said that under this technique, these plants will take 15 to 18 months to grow into a tree. Committee president Arun Choudhary said the decision was taken to keep the memory of the dead permanent by developing this park in the crematorium campus.

“We have urged the family members of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, to participate in the plantation work. The management committee will take care of these plants till they grow into a tree,” he said.

Committee’s treasurer Ajay Dubey said the plantation on the given land will start from July 5. “The plantation activity will continue from July 5 to 7 and the people of the city can make their contribution by planting saplings during this,” he said. Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat was the only Hindu crematorium for the funeral of COVID-19 patients in Bhopal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid deaths bhopal city

Related Stories

lucknow news

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits family members of Covid-19 victims in Lucknow

UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 09:35 PM IST
india news

Must give ex-gratia to Covid-19 victims, says Supreme Court

UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:10 AM IST
india news

Can't pay 4 lakh to kins of Covid-19 victims: Centre to SC

UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP