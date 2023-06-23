‘Wanted’ posters featuring Kamal Nath surface in Bhopal, Congress demands action

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has demanded action against those who have put up QR code posters in several places in Bhopal with the face of state Congress president Kamal Nath.

Posters of Congress leaderKamal Nath were put up across Bhopal (PTI Photo)

The posters describing him as “Corruption Nath” and “Wanted” were put up on Friday at several places in the capital city.

The posters can be seen having a QR code with claims that Nath was wanted in Rs.25,000 crore farmer loan waiver scam, Rs.2,400 crore helicopter scam, Rs.1,178 crore wheat bonus scam, Rs.600 crore fertilizer scam, Rs.350 crore CD scam, and Rs.1,963 crore mobile scam.

This came days after the Congress leader attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over corruption charges in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor.

Nath while addressing a public meeting in Mahidpur town earlier this week had claimed that the BJP has been using religion as means of corruption and has turned MP into a “corruption state.”

The Congress has been attacking the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government over corruption. Earlier this month, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a rally in Jabalpur, accused the BJP government in MP of being “mired in corruption”.

She cited alleged corruption in Vyapam and ration distribution and said “225 scams” had taken place in the 220 months of the BJP rule in the state.

Over the poster row, Nath said, “I was not accused of any corruption case in 47 years of my political life. Today these posters are being put up. Every leader of the BJP is involved in corruption. There can be no corruption unless the state chief minister himself is a participant in it. They have created a system of corruption from the panchayat level to the ministry. Today he has nothing left to say against me.”

Meanwhile, soon after it went viral, Youth Congress leaders staged removed the posters from several areas and staged a protest demanding action against the people involved.

BJP state president VD Sharma while distancing himself over the matter said, “BJP leaders have nothing to do with these posters. It was put up by a rival group of Congress to defame Kamal Nath. However, all the allegations in the posters are true.”

