Woman dies by suicide in MP, kin allege rape

A 20-year-old woman died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, with her family alleging that she was raped and the images of the assault were circulated, which prompted her to take the extreme step. The police, however, said that they had no information about the sexual assault.

A relative of the woman said her husband came to know about the alleged assault on Thursday after a villager informed him that obscene photos of his wife were being circulated on WhatsApp.

“My brother asked her about the photos, she told him that a labourer raped her a few weeks ago. She didn’t inform anyone about the assault due to social stigma. On Tuesday, the labourer came to her house with two others and tried to assault her again. When she foiled their bid, he circulated the images of the assault,” the woman’s brother-in-law said.

The police maintained that they were carrying out a thorough investigation. “We came to know about the suicide of the woman but didn’t receive any information of rape,”Bagchini police station in-charge Praveen Tripathi said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050

