Women beaten up with sticks in dispute over dog's barking; four held
bhopal news

Women beaten up with sticks in dispute over dog's barking; four held

A video of the alleged incident, which took place in Garha locality on December 5, has surfaced on social media, in which men could be seen beating the women with sticks.
A case of causing hurt and using obscene language has been registered against the accused. (HT FILE)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 09:32 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Five women were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after their pet dog barked at the accused in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Friday. 

The police arrested Prince Shrivastava (21) and his friends Monu Vishwakarma (26), Bablu Shrivastava (50) and Sibu Dhaiya (21) in connection with the attack on Wednesday and Thursday, inspector Rakesh Tiwari of Garha Town police said.

The trouble started when the dog owned by Sonam Singour (22), one of the victims, barked at her neighbour Prince and he beat the canine with sticks on Sunday, he said. 

When Sonam objected to Prince's behaviour, a heated argument ensued and the four accused beat up Sonam and four of her relatives, the official said. 

A case of causing hurt and using obscene language has been registered against the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Topics
madhya pradesh dog.
