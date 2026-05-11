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Would not hesitate to invoke mob lynching section in GRP constable death case: Crime Branch DG

Would not hesitate to invoke mob lynching section in GRP constable death case: Crime Branch DG

Published on: May 11, 2026 09:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, Director General of Crime Branch of Odisha Police, Vinaytosh Mishra, on Monday said the police would not hesitate to invoke the mob lynching section of the BNS in the case of the GRP constable beaten to death by a mob for allegedly attempting to rape a woman.

Would not hesitate to invoke mob lynching section in GRP constable death case: Crime Branch DG

Mishra said this after criticism from different quarters that the police booked the 11 people arrested so far in the killing of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain on charge of murder of the BNS) and not under specific provisions to deal with mob lynching of BNS).

The victim's father, Dhusasana Swain, in his complaint, had also mentioned that a group of people had killed his son following the attempt to rape allegations against his son.

Clarifying the police stand, DG said that Section 103 of the BNS dealing with mob lynching applies when five or more persons, acting in concert, commit murder on grounds such as race, caste, community, sex, place of birth, language, personal belief, or similar grounds.

However, the DG said, "According to FIR lodged by the victim's family, there is no reference to alleged killing on the basis of race, caste, community, sex, place of birth, language, personal belief, or similar grounds. Therefore, Section 103 is not applicable in this case. However, during the investigation, if such a matter comes to fore, the police will not hesitate to invoke provision of the Section 103 of the BNS."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Would not hesitate to invoke mob lynching section in GRP constable death case: Crime Branch DG
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