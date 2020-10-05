e-paper
BJP MLA writes to Maharashtra chief minister demanding toll waiver, threatens agitation

BJP MLA writes to Maharashtra chief minister demanding toll waiver, threatens agitation

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:35 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
         

Manda Mhatre, BJP MLA from Belapur, has written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding waiver of toll charges for residents of Navi Mumbai. She has threatened to launch an agitation if the demand was not met.

The demand was raised following a hike in the toll charges from ₹35 to ₹40 for single entry with effect from October 1. Navi Mumbai residents have to pay toll at both the Vashi and Airoli toll nakas, the two entry points to Mumbai

Mhatre said, “For long, the residents of Navi Mumbai have been paying the charges despite the government norm that those residing within 4 km of the toll plaza will be exempt from the payment. There was also an assurance that if traffic at the toll naka is over 100m, the vehicles should be allowed to pass without any payment.”

She claimed that none of these was being followed at the toll nakas in Navi Mumbai. There is no provision for return pass either and hence the residents have been burdened every day.

Mhatre added, “I have asked the chief minister to act on the matter. If no decision on the issue was taken soon, I will launch an agitation as the common man is affected by it.”

