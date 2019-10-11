e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

BMAC rejects demand to ‘gift away’ Ayodhya land

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a peace forum comprising Muslim professionals urged the Muslims to “gift the disputed site in Ayodhya” to the Hindus even if they win the court case in the Supreme Court, the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) on Friday rejected their appeal.

“I know Lt Gen Zamir Shah, but who else has heard about him? What right do these people have to offer the Ayodhya land as a gesture of goodwill? I don’’t know what their agenda is, and frankly, i don’t even care what they have to say in the matter. Not even 0.1 per cent Muslims knows who they are,” said BMAC convenor Zafaryab Jilani.

He snubbed the forum’s request, saying it comprised just a group of retired government servants who had no say in the matter.

“We already said that we were not litigants so far as the court case is concerned. But then neither is the AIMPLB or BMAC also a party in the case. And we do not think they speak or reflect the opinion of the entire Muslim community on the issue,” said former IPS officer Aftab Ahmed Khan, member of the Peace Forum.

The forum’s demand comes just a day ahead of the meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in Nadwa College on Saturday to discuss the Ayodhya case and its fallout, now that the apex court is expected to deliver its verdict around mid-November.

Meanwhile, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB), which is one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya case, has already shown its inclination for settling the issue through mediation.

“I have not received any invitation for tomorrow’s AIMPLB meeting so far, nor i am keen to attend,” said Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui.

To avoid media glare and alleged dissension within its ranks on the Babri issue, the AIMPLB has decided to keep its Saturday’s meeting a closed door affair. “There will be no photo opportunity and press conference. A press note would be issued about the meeting,” said a communique by the AIMPLB on Friday.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 17:00 IST

top news
Xi Jinping, PM Modi embark on informal summit with tour of temple complex
Xi Jinping, PM Modi embark on informal summit with tour of temple complex
A Chinese woman’s appeal for help to find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal for help to find her lost Indian brother
ED gears up to arrest Chidambaram on Monday before SC decides his bail plea
ED gears up to arrest Chidambaram on Monday before SC decides his bail plea
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Flipkart Diwali sale begins soon: Top offers and deals on smartphones
Flipkart Diwali sale begins soon: Top offers and deals on smartphones
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities