e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Burail inmate caught sneaking in drugs

Was trying to smuggle in a powdered drug after returning from his appearance at the district courts complex, Sector 43

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

An inmate of the Model Jail in Sector 51, Chandigarh, also known as Burail jail, was caught while trying to smuggle in a powdered drug after returning from his appearance at the district courts complex, Sector 43, police said on Thursday.

Identified as Paramjeet Shori of Sector 78, Mohali, he had been sent to judicial custody earlier this year for smuggling heroin. On Wednesday evening, after he returned from his court appearance and was frisked, warden Sikander Singh recovered two polythene pouches concealed in his private parts.

The pouches contained one gram of a white powdery substance, which was found to be an opiate similar to heroin.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at the Sector 49 police station.

In the past six years, at least 23 inmates of the Burail jail have been caught with banned substances. On July 12, an inmate tried to sneak in 4.5 grams of charas in a similar manner on returning from the district courts.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 01:06 IST

top news
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities