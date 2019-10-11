Burail inmate caught sneaking in drugs

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:06 IST

An inmate of the Model Jail in Sector 51, Chandigarh, also known as Burail jail, was caught while trying to smuggle in a powdered drug after returning from his appearance at the district courts complex, Sector 43, police said on Thursday.

Identified as Paramjeet Shori of Sector 78, Mohali, he had been sent to judicial custody earlier this year for smuggling heroin. On Wednesday evening, after he returned from his court appearance and was frisked, warden Sikander Singh recovered two polythene pouches concealed in his private parts.

The pouches contained one gram of a white powdery substance, which was found to be an opiate similar to heroin.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at the Sector 49 police station.

In the past six years, at least 23 inmates of the Burail jail have been caught with banned substances. On July 12, an inmate tried to sneak in 4.5 grams of charas in a similar manner on returning from the district courts.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 01:06 IST